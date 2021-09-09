Snorted his way through lockdown as a party boy cocaine dealer.

To pay off his debts, a man who partied his way through jail while taking cocaine turned to trafficking drugs.

Ryan Caine sold cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA to recoup money owed to him by drug dealers.

Police stopped the then-21-year-old after smelling cannabis in his car, and a raid on his residence discovered bags of cocaine ready to be sold.

Judge Neil Flewitt told him he was “someone who decided to deal with incarceration by partying and building up a cocaine habit” when he appeared in Liverpool Crown Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Matthew Conway said Caine’s black Seat vehicle was stopped on Sandforth Road in West Derby at 9.15 p.m. on June 15, 2020.

Officers say they smelled cannabis and discovered a ketamine and ecstasy bag.

During a raid on Caine’s home, police discovered drugs paraphernalia, including a mixing bowl and snap bags, as well as £3,080 in cash, according to Mr Conway.

Officers discovered eight grams of MDMA, cocaine, and ketamine, as well as a “little amount” of cannabis resin and two phones.

Caine revealed in an interview that he got the cocaine and “bash” from someone but “wouldn’t name them.”

When questioned where the money came from, he responded he didn’t know, but that some of the cocaine was for his personal use.

Caine’s father, Julian Nutter, testified in court that he was a “respectable businessman” who had written a letter to the court with his mother.

Mr Nutter said the offenses were “quite old” and that he “expresses remorse” and is “truly sorry for what he has done.”

He claims that if Caine is not sentenced to prison, he will be able to pay a financial punishment by working at his family’s tanning facility.

Mr Nutter described Caine as a “young fool” who was 21 at the time of the crimes but has “came to grips with his mistake.”

He urged the judge to release him from custody since he would be in the company of people who were “more criminally savvy than he” and “may be significantly worse.”

Caine, of Old Swan's Glen Road, admitted to being in possession.