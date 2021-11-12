Snoopy’s Plush Version for Rocket Ride: One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Snoopy

A cuddly version of the cartoon mascot Snoopy will be on board a new rocket that will take humans to the moon and beyond next year.

The plush toy is a five-ounce facsimile of the beagle dressed in a space suit made to NASA’s exact specifications. Snoopy will play a crucial role on the unmanned Artemis I mission.

On missions, stuffed animals are used to indicate that the spaceship has entered zero gravity. When the toys begin to float, they recognize this. Because the products are soft and light, they won’t destroy anything or mistakenly push buttons, according to The Associated Press.

The Artemis I mission will orbit the moon in a test run without astronauts before returning to Earth in February. The mission will ensure that all systems are operational in preparation for future crewed missions. Two Lego figurines will be on board as part of an educational series.

On Friday, the second season of “Snoopy in Space,” the Emmy-nominated animated series on Apple TV+, was released, coinciding with the announcement of the upcoming missions. In the first season, Snoopy became an astronaut. Season two will see showrunner Mark Evestaff embark on a “epic road adventure,” according to him. “We’ve gone a step further so that Snoopy can visit some of these areas that we haven’t been to before, like Mars or Jupiter’s moons, or visiting an exoplanet,” Evestaff added.

“Snoopy achieved astronaut status and was able to travel to space. So, what are you going to do with that? So, let’s go exploring. Let’s get this life quest started, shall we? “WildBrain’s chief content officer, Stephanie Betts, explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Back on Earth, Snoopy’s gravity-monitoring mission — dubbed the zero gravity indicator — will be far from the first stuffed toy employed by astronauts. When Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, launched on Vostok 1, he brought a little doll with him.

Since then, an owl doll and an Angry Birds toy have been on board the International Space Station, a plush R2-D2 was used as a talisman on a Soyuz mission in 2015, and a stuffed snowman Olaf from the film “Frozen” has left. This is a condensed version of the information.