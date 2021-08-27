Snoop Dogg’s 3-foot-tall bobblehead has been stolen from grocery stores across Pennsylvania.

Over the last few weeks, several three-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobbleheads have been stolen from grocery stores around Pennsylvania.

The first to report a theft of a Snoop Dogg bobblehead was the West Goshen Township Police Department in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on July 23.

The West Goshen Township Police Department reported the incident happened on July 22 inside an Acme grocery store in a Facebook post. The three-foot towering Snoop Dogg bobblehead was part of a Corona Beer display, according to the West Goshen Township Police Department. The man was described as a white gentleman with a “thin beard.” According to investigators, the bobblehead was worth roughly $300.

The alleged thief was last seen wearing Nike sandals, a black baseball hat, a white “Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness” t-shirt, and long black shorts with a white stripe down the side, according to police.

The West Goshen Township Police Department was contacted for more information, but no comment was received in time for publication.

The West Goshen Township Police Department has yet to identify or apprehend the accused thief, but two more identical occurrences occurred earlier this week.

The Northampton Township Police Department in Richboro, Pennsylvania, released a press release on Wednesday seeking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who stole a three-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead from an Acme grocery store in Richboro.

The suspect was photographed wearing a blue t-shirt as he walked out of the Acme grocery store with the stolen bobblehead in his shopping cart, according to the Northampton Township Police Department.

The Northampton Township Police Department was contacted for comment by this publication.

The Caln Township Police Department in Thorndale, Pennsylvania, reported in a Facebook post shortly after the Northampton Township Police Department’s report that they were looking for a suspect in a retail theft incident on August 21 at a Giant Foods supermarket store.

"A 43-inch tall Snoop Dog Bobble Head worth $300 was stolen by the suspect.