Snoochie exposes ‘too much information’ with deepest fear, leaving I’m A Celebrity viewers dumbfounded.

Snoochie Shy of I’m A Celebrity was accused of giving away “too much information” on today’s broadcast, leaving fans stunned.

In the latest season of the popular ITV show, the BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ is one of ten competitors vying to be proclaimed King or Queen of the Castle.

The 29-year-old is following in the footsteps of Jordan North, a fellow DJ who finished second in last year’s competition.

On the first episode, Snoochie was part of a team that included Louise Minchin, Naughty Boy, and Danny Miller who took on the Plank Challenge in order to avoid being sent to the Clink.

Snoochie had already admitted to being a “scaredy cat” before entering the show, and she had fans in stitches when she shared some of her concerns with her campmates.

“To be honest, I’m rather afraid of a lot of things,” she admitted. I’m a little concerned about bugs getting inside my vagina.” “I suppose for me, changing the bathroom situation – that may be a difficult one,” Snoochie continued. Just pondering the cognitive process involved in moving the poo…” “I don’t enjoy heights, I’m not a bird, I’m a human person,” she later remarked. On Twitter, viewers of the broadcast were taken aback by the remarks.

“Didn’t see the ‘worried about insects crawling up my vagina’ comment coming at all,” Ian explained.

“Bugs up her vagina?” questioned another user. “There’s way too much information!” “Bugs up your vagina actually,” Mel said. “I’m afraid of bugs crawling up my vagina,” Jordan added. “Oh, my gosh.” “5 seconds into @snoochieshy’s VT and she’s already making vagina allusions, going to love this!” remarked AJ.