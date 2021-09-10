Snake With An 8-Foot Length On The Run After escaping from his Connecticut home, the pet owner is “very concerned.”

An eight-foot-long snake is currently on the free after escaping from a house in Connecticut.

On Saturday night, a video of a snake crossing the road in East Haddam went viral on social media. Rob Peach, the snake’s owner, had no idea his pet had escaped the house. According to the Daily Voice, he believed the snake, a 30-pound boa constrictor, was hidden in the wall.

Peach told West Port News, “She likes to climb and sits in the sun with us.” “She’s practically a member of the family.”

“The snake’s name is Tessie, which is short for Tesla,” Peach, who used to work for Tesla, explained, adding that the reptile could be seen sunning itself throughout the day with its head about a foot in the air and its jaws wide.

“The owner was quite concerned about it,” First Selectman Rob Smith said, especially because the snake’s health is compromised by the cooler temperatures. “It begins to have breathing difficulties.”

He further stated that the owner was concerned that the 20-year-old snake might be misunderstood as violent.

Smith described the snake as “extremely tame,” adding that it has “apparently never eaten a live animal.”

Residents were advised to report any snake sightings to authorities. They should call East Haddam Animal Control at 860-873-5044 to arrange for her to be picked up.

Last month, a six-foot-long poisonous snake escaped from its prison at a home in Grand Prairie, Texas, and was reported missing. After the lizard slithered out of its cage inside a residence near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road, the homeowner called the cops. A West African Banded Cobra was identified as the snake. Grand Prairie Animal Service reported at the time that “Animal Services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional vigorously searched for the snake inside and outside of the residence throughout the night with no success.” The snake is a very venomous reptile, according to specialists, and is the largest of Africa’s real cobras. Residents were also advised not to approach or attempt to capture the reptile themselves, according to authorities.