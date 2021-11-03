Snake Catcher Saves Pregnant Black Mamba Nesting Near Family Home

A snake catcher in South Africa caught a pregnant black mamba that tried to nest under a footpath near a family’s front door.

In a Facebook post, snake rescuer and founder of KZN Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Nick Evans described the experience. He reported he caught four black mambas on the weekend of October 30/31. A pregnant female measuring 8 feet in length was the largest.

After a household observed a giant black mamba crawling under the pavement of a pathway near a front door, he was summoned to a property in the KwaZulu-Natal area. They were uneasy because of the snake’s presence.

“I instantly noticed the very end of the mamba’s tail receding, going deeper into the gap beneath the concrete,” he wrote when he arrived and shone his torch under there. “Then the head appeared and flashed me a sly grin.” When threatened, the black mamba is a highly venomous snake that can become exceedingly violent. A black mamba snake bite is nearly invariably lethal if left untreated. The species can reach a height of 14 feet. They are the world’s fastest land snake, reaching speeds of up to 12 mph.

Evans claimed that in order to get to the pregnant black mamba, he had to shatter the walkway’s concrete. He explained, “The more I broke, the more anxious I became.” “I was concerned that I had buried it and thereby risked harming it. I began moving sand and concrete out of the way, but there was no indication of the cavity I had observed earlier.” Evans began excavating until he discovered a cavity. The black mamba was then spotted and knew it couldn’t move any further down, thus it was cornered. “I shattered some concrete and dug some sand away to create a clear opening in which I could grip it with the tongs.

"I grabbed her head-end and carefully pulled her out, just enough for me to grip it with my hand, and I got it. The remainder of the body swung out as well.