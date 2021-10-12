S*n allegedly offered a ‘money package’ to Merseyside to restore relations, according to Joe Anderson.

The S*n attempted to provide a “financial package” to Merseyside to restore relations after the paper’s awful coverage of the Hillsborough disaster, according to Joe Anderson.

The claim was made when the former mayor revealed details of a 2017 meeting with Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK, the S*n’s parent business.

In a statement centered on Labour leader Keir Starmer’s decision to write for the organisation, he said that the party should not “compromise our values, principles, and beliefs” or “let down the 97 and their families to gain votes.”

Mr Anderson was the most recent politician on Merseyside to respond to an editorial published in the S*n at the start of the month.

It came after Mr Starmer promised in Liverpool last year that he would not cooperate with the newspaper during his campaign for Labour Party leader.

He stated that if he were elected, he would consider that post, but a number of Merseyside MPs, regional mayors, and councillors have slammed the move, which has been dubbed a “betrayal” by some.

Mr Anderson, who resigned as mayor of Liverpool after his arrest last year, said Mr Starmer’s decision suggested he didn’t “completely appreciate the grief and hurt that this miscarriage of justice caused to the families and to the wonderful city of Liverpool” in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

In a 760-word statement, he said that the S*n’s coverage of the 1989 accident “showed a disrespect for innocent people and the true truth,” and added, “It is completely reprehensible for a Labour leader and human rights lawyer to disregard this for votes.”

The circumstances of Mr Anderson’s meeting with Mrs Brooks were then revealed.

He expressed himself as follows: “In 2017, I met Rebekah Brooks, the CEO of News UK, in her office at her request to explore how the S*n could heal the harm that had been done.

“I was apprehensive about meeting with her, but I wanted to at least explain why this paper was being written.”

