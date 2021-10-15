Smyths Toys warns of’some toy’ shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

Before the hectic Christmas season, Smyths Toys has issued a caution to parents.

Following global concerns about the availability of shipping containers, the toy store has issued a warning.

To avoid disappointment, Smyths advises parents to start their Christmas shopping early this year.

The toy merchant stated in a statement: “It’s always a good idea to shop early to avoid disappointment.

“While some toys may be in short supply, the bulk of toys will be in good supply from now until Christmas.”

Many people will put off thinking about Christmas shopping until after their Halloween celebrations, but this year this may be difficult.

The toy company said in a statement posted last month: “Because worldwide shipping and container shortages are producing supply challenges in many areas of our lives, it’s especially crucial to shop early this year.”

Customers are invited to come into the store and pick up a complimentary brochure in order to make those important present decisions.