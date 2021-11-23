Smyths Toys, Argos, The Entertainer, and Very all have Black Friday toy bargains for 2021.

Black Friday is approaching, and companies such as Smyths Toys, The Entertainer, Argos, and others have announced toy bargains.

Hundreds of toys are on sale from the newest brands, like LOL Surprise, LEGO, and Fortnite, just in time for Christmas.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on everything from Barbie and VTech to Nerf and Disney as part of this year’s Black Friday toy discounts.

Here are some of the most recent toy deals we’ve discovered in the run-up to Black Friday.

Smyths Toys is a company that sells toys.

Smyths Items has some fantastic deals on some well-known toy brands, with discounts of up to £60 on selected toys.

The LEGO 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Toy is now £299.99, a saving of £50.

Fans of the LOL Surprise will be able to get their hands on the LOL Surprise! Save £40 on the All Star Sports Collection with 12 Sparkly Baseball Dolls, which was formerly £139.99.

The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus is also available for £24.99, down from £39.99, saving you £15.

The Log Cabin Gift Set from the Sylvanian Families has also been discounted from £69.99 to £34.99.

ArgosArgos has been lowering its prices in preparation for Black Friday, with new products being added every day.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7in 16GB Tablet with Kid-Proof Case, which was formerly £99.99, has been discounted to £49.99.

The Sylvanian Families Sky Blue Terrace Gift Set has been reduced from £70 to £35, and the Paw Patrol Movie Chase Transforming City Cruise Car has been reduced from £50 to £30.

The Peppa Pig 2 in 1 Tea Trolley, which was previously £40, has been reduced to £20.

The Thomas & Friends Thomas, Percy, James, and Rebecca Train 4-Pack is also available for £21, down from £40.

The Performer

When you spend £30 at The Entertainer this Black Friday, you’ll get 10% off everything.

Customers can also get up to 50% off a variety of things at the store.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is one of the Black Friday deals. The Mandalorian is a warrior who lives in the Mandalorian The Real Child