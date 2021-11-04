Smuggling Phones to Suspect in Rapper’s Kidnapping: Federal Jail Secretary.

According to the Associated Press, three employees at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan have been accused with providing phones, booze, and cigarettes to detainees. One employee even wrote a letter to a judge claiming that an inmate she was bribing was a “model” inmate at the facility, which is now closed for renovations.

All three were charged with conspiracy and wire fraud for honest services.

On behalf of former inmate Anthony Ellison, who was imprisoned for the kidnapping of rapper Tekashi69, jail secretary Sharon Griffith-McKnight wrote the letter to a judge. Ellison was a powerful figure in the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

MCC guards Perry Joyner and Mario Feliciano, as well as Griffith-McKnight, “undermined the institution they swore to serve by colluding with the same convicts they are meant to safeguard,” according to US Attorney Damian Williams.

“The guards we arrested today acted like the criminals in their control and helped jailed felons commit more crimes,” said Michael J. Driscoll, director of the FBI’s New York office.

Following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found comatose in his cell in August of 2019, the prison gained headlines. He was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. Epstein’s death was eventually determined to have been a suicide.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

All accused face conspiracy charges, as well as honest services. An indictment released in Manhattan federal court charged the majority of them with wire fraud and drug conspiracy. Two employees of the Bureau of Prisons are also accused of obstructing justice.

According to authorities, Griffith-McKnight referred to Ellison as a “model inmate” despite the fact that she was transporting contraband to him at the time, including multiple telephones. Ellison was one of the offenders charged in the MCC contraband scam on Thursday.

Unless “this is some sort of Grisham novel, and people are crooked and making all of this up,” the release claimed, the judge used the letter in part to remark that Ellison’s good jail behavior was “amazing” and that his stay at the MCC contained “a lot of good.” Ellison was given a sentence of 24 years behind bars.

Griffith-lawyer McKnight’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This is a condensed version of the information.