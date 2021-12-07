Smollett Returns to the Witness Stand in the Jussie Smollett Trial.

The trial of Jussie Smollett, a former Empire star, continues on Tuesday.

After claiming to be the victim of a brutal hate crime perpetrated by two Donald Trump supporters in Chicago in 2019, Smollett is accused of orchestrating a phony attack and filing fraudulent police reports.

Smollett paid brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 to fake the attack, according to their testimony.

Smollett has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was the “true victim,” according to his attorney.

Smollett testified on Monday about the night he was allegedly attacked. The innocent, he claimed, was "not a scam."

Smollett claims he had no part in the attack.

Jussie Smollett is set to testify again on Tuesday. Dan Webb, the prosecutor, is resuming his questioning.

Smollett has denied planning the attack, recruiting the Osundairo brothers, or telling them to buy red hats and execute a “dry run” thus far.

Smollett confesses that he was driving around with the brothers, texting and smoking pot, and that he had planned to work out. He described the incident as “strange” after he and Abimbola Osundairo picked up Ola Osundairo, whom he did not recognize.

He also admits to driving past the claimed attack site a few times, as evidenced by video.

Smollett has a brusque, agitated tone, according to pool reporters in the courtroom.