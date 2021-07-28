Smoke rising from a manhole forced the closure of the road.

At 12.22pm today, Merseyside Police closed up a section of Westminister Road in Kirkdale as fire services examined allegations of smoke emerging from a manhole.

Crews promptly arrived on the scene and discovered the smoke was coming from an electric access pit.

Scottish Power sent a team to the scene to help the emergency services in making the area safe.

