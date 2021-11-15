Smithfield and OSHA reach an agreement over a citation for the company’s COVID safety measures.

According to the Associated Press, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stated Monday that it has reached a settlement with Smithfield Foods over a citation over the company’s COVID-19 safety procedures following a large outbreak last year.

Smithfield must pay a $13,500 fine and devise a plan to limit the spread of infectious disease at its meatpacking factories around the country as part of their agreement.

Smithfield’s pig processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, witnessed one of the country’s largest COVID outbreaks in 2020, according to the Associated Press, making it one of the worst hotspots during the outbreak.