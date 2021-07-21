‘Smirking and disgraceful,’ says Lorraine Kelly. Dominic Cummings, following his BBC interview

Lorraine Kelly, a television personality, has slammed Dominic Cummings’ “shameful” BBC interview, in which Boris Johnson’s former aide made a litany of charges regarding his tenure at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister did not take the threat of coronavirus “seriously” in the early phases of the pandemic, according to Mr Cummings’ accusations in the hour-long show.

He also said he had to persuade Mr Johnson not to see the Queen in person just days before a nationwide lockdown was declared in March 2020, warning him that if he did, he could give her Covid-19 and murder her.

After the BBC interview, ITV presenter Kelly, who shows the morning show Lorraine, rushed to Twitter to say: “Cummings smirking almost the entire interview was shameful and very very very obnoxious.” What a deplorable wreck. A gang of outlaws.”

Piers Morgan, who resigned from ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this year after a disagreement over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, expressed his opinions on Twitter, sharing a photo of Mr Cummings with Silence Of The Lambs villain Hannibal Lecter.

“Who would you feel more secure employing?” he asked. #Psychos.”

Mr Cummings said in a BBC interview on Tuesday that he thought Mr Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister was “bad for the country.”

When asked if he wanted to “hurry up” Mr Johnson’s exit from Downing Street, he replied, “Certainly.” Certainly, the sooner he leaves, the better.”

Mr Johnson, he alleged, had argued in September, as Covid cases were mounting, that the virus was primarily killing older people, and that he “no longer bought all this NHS overloaded nonsense.”

The Prime Minister had “taken the essential steps to protect lives and livelihoods, informed by the greatest scientific advice,” according to Downing Street.

Mr Cummings also claimed that he assisted in brokering a pact between Mr Johnson and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to become prime minister and chancellor, respectively, following the Brexit vote.

Mr Cummings also revealed that he considered staging a coup against Mr Johnson only "days" after the 2019 election – during which he had assisted him in securing one of the largest general election victories in decades – because he suspected the Conservative Party leader's then-girlfriend, Carrie Johnson, was plotting something.