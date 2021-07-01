Smiles on William and Harry’s faces are a positive omen — royal author

Despite their feud, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put up a “really fine performance,” according to a royal author.

The brothers were seen together during the opening of a new statue of Diana Princess of Wales, which Penny Junor called as “beautiful.”

She stated that while William and Harry appeared to be at ease with one another during the Kensington Palace unveiling ceremony, their tumultuous relationship was unlikely to be totally mended.

“My guess is there’s quite a distance to go, but it’s good to see the two of them together, and with smiles on their faces,” said the royal writer, author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, Husband. That, I believe, is progress.”

On what would have been her 60th birthday, the dukes unveiled a bronze monument to their late mother in the palace’s Sunken Garden.

“I think the brothers put on a very, very wonderful show,” Ms Junor stated.

“I was expecting to see some tense lips and jaw muscles, similar to what we witnessed when Harry and Meghan left at the Commonwealth ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

“They appeared to be in a good mood with each other. There were no arms over each other, it wasn’t extremely touchy, and there wasn’t much banter like in the past.

“However, if you hadn’t realized there was a severe conflict between them, you wouldn’t have picked it up.”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused the royal family of racism and the institution of failing to support the Duchess of Sussex when she was suicidal.

Meghan also revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry in the days leading up to her wedding.

In a podcast interview, Harry went on to say that Charles, the Queen, and the Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents.

Harry’s feud with William began before his wedding, when he was enraged by what he saw as his brother’s “snobbish” attitude toward his bride.

“William is protective on behalf of Kate, his father, his grandmother, and Harry in general,” Ms Junor continued. (This is a brief piece.)