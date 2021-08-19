Small anti-Taliban protests are surfacing in some Afghan provinces.

For the second day, small anti-Taliban protests have erupted in certain Afghan districts, with protesters raising Afghanistan’s flag in defiance of the country’s new authorities.

A procession of automobiles and people passed through Kabul’s airport on Thursday, carrying long black, red, and green banners, the national flag’s colors. The Taliban forcefully suppressed a rally in Jalalabad on Wednesday, as demonstrators lowered the Taliban flag and replaced it with Afghanistan’s. At least one individual was murdered in the incident.

A video shared online from a rally in Nangarhar province showed a demonstrator bleeding from a bullet wound, and spectators attempting to carry him away. According to witnesses and social media videos authenticated by the Associated Press, protestors went to the streets in Kunar province.

According to information gathered by journalists watching the situation from overseas, Taliban officials imposed a 24-hour curfew on Thursday after violently dispersing a protest in Khost province.

The protests have taken place as Afghans commemorate the end of British rule on Independence Day.

A United Nations official warned of serious food shortages, and analysts said the country was in desperate need of finance, despite the fact that the Taliban are unlikely to receive the same lavish international help as the civilian administration they deposed.

In face of these concerns, the Taliban have moved fast to stifle any opposition, despite their claims that they have become more moderate since their last reign of terror in Afghanistan. Many fear that they will be successful in undoing two decades of work to enhance women’s and human rights, as well as remake the country.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians gathered in the final section of the country not controlled by the Taliban discussed organizing an armed resistance under the flag of the Northern Alliance, which backed the US during the 2001 invasion.

Given that Taliban fighters overran practically the whole country in a matter of days with no resistance from Afghan forces, it was unclear how big a threat they posed.

So far, the Taliban hasn’t said much about how they’ll lead, other than that they’ll follow Shariah, or Islamic, law. They are in discussions with former Afghan government officials. This is a condensed version of the information.