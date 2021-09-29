Slovenia has decided to stop using the J&J shot after the death of a COVID-vaccinated 20-year-old.

Slovenia halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who had received it.

According to Health Minister Janez Poklukar, the woman died of a stroke, and the government has paused the administration of the J&J vaccination until scientists can verify if there was a link between her death and the vaccine she received two weeks ago.

According to the official STA news agency, the woman who died was the second individual in Slovenia to develop a major health problem that wasn’t COVID-19 after receiving the shot.

Despite the vaccine’s temporary ban and review, Poklukar believes its “benefits continue to outweigh the risks.”

Meanwhile, police in Slovenia’s capital fired tear gas and water cannons at tens of thousands of protestors against the small European Union country’s severe anti-coronavirus policies on Wednesday.

Demonstrators retaliated by throwing bottles and other things at riot police.

About 10,000 demonstrators tried to block a major motorway north of Ljubljana, yelling “Freedom! Freedom!” before police intervened, the second such event in Slovenia in less than a month.

Slovenia suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, prompting the protest, which was largely organized by parties opposed to the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes.

After Slovenian authorities announced new criteria for the use of COVID-19 passes, including for going to work in all state-run businesses, the one-dose J&J vaccine became more popular. People must demonstrate that they have been properly vaccinated or that they have had a costly PCR test.

In response to the rising demand, the government authorised the purchase of an additional 100,000 J&J dosages from Hungary.

The vaccination has been given to approximately 120,000 persons in Slovenia.

A moment of quiet was conducted earlier in the rally for the young woman.

Protesters held signs stating “Stop Corona Fascism” and demanded equal rights for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

