Slovakia is the second EU country to receive Russian vaccination.

Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Sputnik V vaccination, which was developed in Russia.

On May 26, Slovakia approved the use of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

However, in the 5.4 million-strong country, only approximately 5,000 people have signed up for the two-shot vaccine.

Hungary was the first EU country to employ Sputnik V, despite the European Medicines Agency’s refusal to approve it.

In March, a covert agreement involving the purchase of two million Sputnik V jabs engineered by then-prime minister Igor Matovic sparked a political crisis that culminated in the downfall of the Slovak government.

