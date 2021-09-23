Slithering 4-foot long ball python captured near playground.

A 4-foot-long ball python was sighted near a playground in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday afternoon. The unusual lizard was discovered on a pavement near the city’s public works department. The snake was seen on body camera footage by officers from the Greenbelt Police Department and the Animal Control Department working together to trap it.

Police officers are not equipped to handle an exotic animal case, according to Greenbelt Police Department Press Information Officer Hannah Glasgow, but an officer accompanied the animal control official to offer assistance if needed.

“We will usually have a police officer attend any calls that have to do with animal welfare,” she explained.

Glasgow said the department doesn’t know how the python ended up on city government property and that no reports of a lost pet ball python had been received. She stated that the department welcomes public information regarding the animal.

Even though it was next to a playground, Glasgow argued it was safe for children and families since it was far enough away.

The ball python is not native to Maryland, and Glasgow believes it would not have survived the cold snap if it had not been trapped.

The ball python is the most popular pet python in the world, according to an article in Reptiles Magazine.

“Ball pythons are normally shy, but they make excellent captives because they are small, friendly, easy to care for, and come in a spectacular rainbow of colors and patterns,” according to the report.

The reptiles are native to central and western Africa, and they thrive in warm, tropical habitats, according to the report. Adult female ball pythons can reach a length of 3 to 5 feet, while adult male ball pythons can reach a length of 2 to 3 feet.

According to Rebecca Myers, an animal control officer for the City of Greenbelt, the bulk of the snake calls they received were from snakes that were endemic to the area. She claimed she was first doubtful when they got the call about the ball python since she didn’t think they’d come across an exotic snake. It did, however, turn around. This is a condensed version of the information.