Slingshot, rocks, and knives are among the items allegedly brought to school by a 12-year-old Florida boy.

According to authorities, a 12-year-old pupil at a South Florida middle school took a slingshot, numerous knives, and two rocks into school grounds.

Despite the fact that the youngster did not threaten anyone or brandish the weapons, he was detained on Thursday after a resource officer at Walter C. Young Middle School heard rumors about the guns and discovered them in his backpack.

According to a news release from Pembroke Pines police, the pupil was sent to a juvenile assessment center after his detention. He is charged with felony firearms possession on school grounds.

In a press release, police asked parents to use the student’s arrest to start a conversation with their children.

“Parents, please use this opportunity to discuss the serious ramifications of bringing weapons of any type onto school premises with your children,” the release stated. “These are significant charges that might lead to an arrest, regardless of the suspect’s age.” The arrest follows a tragic shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on November 30, and comes amid a spike in threats against other schools throughout the country.

According to the Detroit Free Press, some youngsters as young as nine were brought into custody at juvenile detention facilities in Michigan’s southeastern region this week after reportedly threatening violence against their schools and classmates.

Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood urged students against making threats of violence in a news release detailing a number of distinct instances that led to the detentions.

According to the Free Press, “students who think this [is]a way to be funny or receive some kind of attention from their classmates are making a very major mistake,” Underwood stated in the release. “It is vital that parents have a serious dialogue with their children.”

After making a threat against the school in a group text, a 17-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was detained on one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting, authorities said. On Valentine’s Day in 2018, a mass shooting occurred at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people.

