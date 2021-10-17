Slimy bully pretended to be on trial for murder, but no one was deceived.

Kevin Ashton, a murderer, tried to utilize whatever charm he thought he had to persuade a jury that he was innocent.

The 45-year-old tried to persuade those 12 strangers that he was a loving and protective boyfriend to Helen Joy.

But his mask kept slipping, revealing himself as the sleazy bully who murdered a mother of three and then went straight for the weed.

On Tuesday morning, Ashton appeared in court in a frantic attempt to discredit the overwhelming evidence against him.

Ms Joy was found with 121 injuries when police arrived at the couple’s Wirral home on February 1 of this year.

These wounds, he maintained, were effectively self-inflicted, the result of his partner’s frequent falls, and had nothing to do with his fists.

The jury hearing of a tea light fire that previously ripped through his home and placed him in Whiston Hospital for “approximately two months” kicked off Ashton’s pitiful courtroom performance.

He met Ms Joy over Facebook just over a decade ago while recovering at his mother’s home in Widnes, where he grew up.

They met within weeks, according to the 45-year-old, and soon became neighbors in a flat block near New Brighton.

Ms Joy drank wine throughout the day, he said his barrister Julia Smart, QC, and he began to do so as well.

While he acknowledged that their relationship was “up and down,” he denied that their fights had been physical.

Despite clear evidence indicating this was a blatant falsehood, Ashton played down his three convictions for common assault against the lady he told jurors he was still in love with.

Ms Joy informed a mutual acquaintance that Ashton had abused her for eight years, and that she had seen him “jab” an empty cider bottle in Ms Joy’s face.

“She makes everything up,” Ashton responded.

"She makes everything up," Ashton responded.

No, his girlfriend was "black and blue," according to Ashton, due to her repeated falling and he was.