Sleuths are concerned that Dog the Bounty Hunter may obstruct the investigation into the Gabby Petito case.

Gabby Petito’s family is optimistic that the FBI will bring their daughter’s case to justice, but internet sleuths are concerned that a celebrity’s new participation may stymie the inquiry.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman claims he was on his honeymoon in Florida when he was approached by persons requesting him to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old man. Chapman, who has spent eight seasons on reality TV chasing down and arresting those who have violated their bail arrangements, believes that his celebrity status will help him obtain tips that people don’t want to give the cops.

However, as Chapman and other social media users strive to solve Petito’s case, evaluating and speculating about details supplied by police or sharing their own stories claiming to have interacted with Laundrie or the couple, each new clue provides another lead for law enforcement to follow up on.

Former FBI Special Agent Dr. Bryanna Fox said WFLA, “Quality is the thing that we’re really pushing here.” “If people transmit any small pieces that they think might be relevant, it might really lengthen the time that agencies spend looking over each and every lead that comes in.”

Chapman’s engagement in the case was panned by Reddit users, who described it as “an opportunities celeb-clout-grab, even if it’s well intentioned.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter shows up at Laundrie’s house unexpectedly. How may this help in a serious discussion? What harm can this possibly cause? GabbyPetito (GabbyPetito)

When Chapman arrived at the Laundrie family’s home, video showed him knocking on the door, speaking with reporters, and referencing his own tip line before driving away.

Since then, Chapman has publicly stated that he received a tip that refocused his search for Laundrie on Fort De Soto Park after the bounty hunter learned Laundrie had gone camping there with his parents in early September, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has stated that no credible sightings have occurred in the area.

Tips like these, according to Fox of WFLA, can squander investigators’ time.

Users also questioned why Chapman would create a second hotline from the FBI, believing that it would divide the information received by police. Chapman has previously stated that he accepts knowledge from those with whom he does not feel at ease. This is a condensed version of the information.