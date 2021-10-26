Sleeping Beauty is coming to Hope Street in the city centre for another Christmas pantomime.

With its excellent roster of bright theatres offering music, innuendo, comedy, and more to stages around Merseyside, the city is no stranger to a festive pantomime.

The Liverpool Everyman, M&S Bank Arena, The Royal Court, and other venues will host pantomimes, leaving locals and tourists alike spoilt for choice.

Sleeping Beauty is being performed at Hope Street Theatre, a small theatre with a local cast. The program, which is produced by Just Entertainment LTD, appears to be a popular choice this Christmas.

Aurora will be played by Lucy Forrestor, and Dame Dolly will be played by Aaron Hayes, the host of Liverpool Live Radio’s Breakfast show.

Lesley Butler of Liverpool Live will also play Carabosse, while Liverpool star Bryan Comer will play Fester the Court Jester, and Gabrielle Dams will play Fairy Spells.

The intimate theater will be transformed with glitzy scenery and costumes, as well as enticing music that will urge audience members to sing and dance.

“I am so happy to be bringing pantomime back to The Hope Street Theatre, the intimate setting is just perfect for our first pantomime at the venue,” said producer Christopher Jones of Just Entertainment.

“We’re adding some particular magical touches to the room, as well as a fantastic cast of local talent who will completely enthral you and guarantee you have a magical day.”

Christopher Jones wrote Sleeping Beauty, which was directed by Linda Withers. Jenna Rushton will choreograph the piece.

An adult ensemble from Liverpool Theatre School and a Junior Ensemble from Performers Theatre School will also join the organization.

On Tuesday, December 21 at 6 p.m., there will be a special relaxed performance, and on December 28 at 6 p.m., there will be a BSL signed performance.

Tickets for the show at Hope Street Theatre can be purchased here.

L1 9BY is the address for Hope Street Theatre, which is located at 22 Hope Street.