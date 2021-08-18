Slavery Remembrance Day will be held in Liverpool in 2021 to honor and remember a horrible chapter in the city’s history.

Since the first Slavery Remembrance Day (SRD) in 1999, this year marks the 23rd Slavery Remembrance Day (SRD) in Liverpool.

The insurrection of enslaved African prisoners of the French on the island of Saint-Domingue, which was listed by UNESCO on August 23, 1791, is recalled and commemorated every year on August 23. (present day Haiti)

The events will take place over three days this year, with the first starting at 1pm on Saturday in the Martin Luther King Junior building at the Albert Dock.

Cherise Weaver is the community producer for this year’s early afternoon events, which will feature local artists Curtis Watt (poet/drummer), Vince Cleghorne (children’s author/illustrator published by PDIC in the USA), Richard Braithwaite (AKA Mr Silky Skills – Professional Football Freestyler) and Michelle Walker performing a mix of drumming, poetry, story telling, football skills, and visual arts (Akoma Arts)

Cherise has worked as an actress, teacher, director, producer, mentor, and youth leader for over 20 years, and prior to joining National Museums Liverpool, she was the University of Liverpool’s Community Engagement Lead.

The rest of the weekend’s activities will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m., when Laurence Westgaph, Historian in Residence at the International Slavery Museum, will moderate a panel discussion.

The panel will include a variety of community activists, and the debate will focus on the role of activism in the struggle against racism and imperialism in the past, present, and future.

Tickets for this event are available at the Merseyside Maritime Museum Information Desk in the Albert Dock building, and the event will take place in the Martin Luther King Junior building, with a live stream available on the Liverpool National Museums website afterwards.

“Slavery Remembrance Day is significant to the historical lineage of Liverpool and continues to remind us all of the role played by the city in the Transatlantic trade of enslaved Africans,” said panel member Ray Quarless.

The inscription on the statue of Christopher Columbus in Liverpool calls him both the “creator of America” and the “maker of Liverpool,” referring to the money produced by Liverpool in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade after his arrival. “The summary has come to an end.”