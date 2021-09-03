Skyscraper Day: History and Interesting Facts About High-Rise Structures Around the World

Every year on Sept. 3, Skyscraper Day honors the legendary architect John H. Sullivan, popularly known as the “father of skyscrapers,” by recognizing architectural marvels around the world.

The Home Insurance Building, Chicago’s first skyscraper, was designed by William LeBaron Jenney in 1885. The structure had ten levels and was built with a curtain wall on a steel frame.

After designing buildings such as the Wainwright Building, the Bayard-Condict Building, the Krause Music Store, the Union Trust Building, and the Prudential (Guaranty) Building, Sullivan was dubbed the “Father of Modernism.”

Skyscrapers are the most common sight in today’s cityscapes. You can observe Skyscraper Day by going to your local skyscraper and learning about the many architectural styles in your neighborhood. It’s also a day to honor the engineers and architects who toil away to create these man-made marvels.

While you’re celebrating Skyscraper Day today, here are some interesting facts about the world’s tallest structures: