Skygazers in the United Kingdom will be treated to a partial solar eclipse.

This week, as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, a partial solar eclipse will be seen across the UK.

Skygazers will be able to witness roughly a third of the Sun blotted out by the Moon in what is known as an annular eclipse on Thursday morning.

When the Sun and Moon are perfectly aligned with the Earth, but the Moon’s apparent size is smaller than the Sun, an annular eclipse occurs.

In a phenomena known as the “ring of fire,” the Sun appears as a very bright ring, or annulus.

However, because this is a partial eclipse, spectators in the United Kingdom and Ireland will see a crescent Sun instead of a ring.

“This ‘ring of fire’ will be seen from Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada,” Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency.

“The annular solar eclipse will be a partial eclipse from the UK, meaning the Moon will only pass in front of a small portion of the Sun.”

The eclipse will begin at 10.08 a.m. in the United Kingdom on June 10, with the greatest eclipse occurring at 11.13 a.m., when the Moon will cover about one-third of the Sun.

At 12:22 p.m., the partial eclipse will end.

Despite the fact that a huge portion of the solar disc will be obscured, staring at the partially eclipsed Sun without proper protection can inflict significant and irreversible eye damage.

“The eclipse from the UK will only be visible with certain procedures and optical aids,” Dr. Drabek-Maunder added.

“Never look directly at the Sun or wear ordinary sunglasses; it might cause serious eye damage.”

It’s also not a good idea to look at the Sun using binoculars, telescopes, or an SLR camera’s telephoto lens.

