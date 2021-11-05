Skydivers jump from 16,000 feet just moments before a stalled plane plummets [Watch].

In South Africa, a horrifying video of a group of skydivers falling from 16,000 feet while a stalled plane loses control and plummets has captured some nerve-wracking moments.

Viral Hog posted a video of the incident that occurred on Oct. 14 in Mosselbay, South Africa’s Western Cape Province, to YouTube on Nov. 3, according to the New York Post.

The skydivers unlock the plane’s door and line up one by one at the door, preparing to leap from the stalled plane, according to the video, which has received more than 74,000 views.

Stalling is an aerodynamic situation that happens when the smooth airflow over the wings of an airplane is disrupted, causing the plane to lose lift. Pilots regain control of stalled planes by lowering the plane’s nose and increasing engine power with the throttle. When the aircraft’s airspeed rises, the pilot can level the wings and return it to normal flight.

The footage then shows skydivers queued up on the jet’s exit door jumping from the plane just as it swings into a twist and loses control.

“We pushed open the door and started climbing out. The skydive crew was completely focused on attaining proper location and exit timing, as is customary. Many of the skydivers missed the tell-tale symptoms of an impending stall due to their strong focus on task, according to filmmaker Bernard Janse van Rensburg.

After spinning, the plane swerved close to the floating skydivers for a brief while, but no contact was made. One additional skydiver can be seen exiting the plane as the plane enters a nosedive. The skydivers eventually assemble a pre-planned configuration in the sky and drop at the end of the film.

“Even though there were 9 of us in the air at the time, there were still 5 skydivers inside the plane. It was a weird experience, and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Everything transpired at a glacial pace, and I recall thinking to myself, “Am I really watching the plane whirling nose down close to us?”” In the video’s caption, Rensburg describes his experience.

According to Rensburg, the plane landed safely on the runway and no one was harmed in the incident.

The gripping video has left viewers speechless, and many have expressed their reactions to the harrowing experience.

"Yikes! I'm not sure which is more terrifying: being in a nose-diving jet or leaping out at that altitude "