Sky Sports has fired former Everton striker Tony Cottee on the occasion of an important milestone.

Tony Cottee has disclosed that Sky Sports has fired him after 20 years of service, with the broadcaster informing him on the 20th anniversary of his record-breaking move to Everton.

When he joined the Blues for £2.2 million from West Ham United on August 2, 1988, he momentarily became the most expensive transfer in British football history.

By the time Cottee made his Everton debut against Newcastle United on August 27 (thanks to Ian Rush’s £2.7 million return to Liverpool from Juventus), that burden had been lifted from his shoulders, and he scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 thrashing of the Magpies, with his first goal coming after just 34 seconds.

Cottee was informed by his television employers that his services were no longer required 33 years after his career-defining transfer.

“After 20 years at Sky Sports, I was told today that I will no longer be on the Soccer Saturday show,” the 56-year-old told his Twitter followers.

“I have wonderful memories and many laughs, but it is now time for me to move on and see what the future holds.” It was an honor to be a member of such a fantastic team…

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone I’ve worked with at Soccer Saturday over the years, especially the cameramen and backroom personnel who have looked after me so well…

“Perhaps there won’t be as many 0-0s now….?”

Last year, Cottee was replaced by long-serving triumvirate Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, and Matt Le Tissier.

Cottee hailed Liverpool great Thompson’s quick actions with saving his life following a catastrophic illness earlier this year.

Cottee, who scored 99 goals in 241 appearances for the Blues from 1988 to 1994, believes Thompson’s choice to seek medical care as soon as he became ill over the summer was crucial to his recovery after a hospital scan revealed he had suffered a brain haemorrhage.