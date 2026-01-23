Sky Mobile Slashes Price of iPad A16 to £10, Just in Time for Christmas

Sky Mobile has launched an unprecedented deal on the 2025 11” Apple iPad A16, marking the lowest price ever seen for this model. The popular tablet, which debuted in March 2025 as Apple’s entry-level option, is now available for just £10 per month when spread over a 48-month contract.

While the initial price of £10.50 per month seemed like a modest deal, this new £10 rate comes as a significant offer for Apple fans looking for a more affordable iPad. The iPad A16 128GB version, typically priced higher, is available with a £12 upfront cost, and buyers can choose from four colors: silver, blue, pink, and yellow. Sky Mobile is also offering the 11” iPad Air for £15 and the 11” iPad Pro for £26.50 as part of its ongoing promotions.

Free Next-Day Delivery, Perfect for Last-Minute Shoppers

For those hoping to pick up a last-minute Christmas gift, Sky Mobile is providing free next-day delivery on orders placed by 9 pm on weekdays or by 3 pm on Sundays. This makes the iPad deal an attractive option for last-minute shoppers eager to secure a tablet before the holiday rush. However, customers should note that the £10 offer requires a commitment to a 48-month contract, with the possibility of upgrading after 36 months.

Included in the plan is a 100MB data allowance, which may suit those planning to use their device primarily on WiFi. Heavier data users, however, may want to upgrade to a larger data package, such as 1GB for £2 or 50GB for £10, available for the first six months.

Powered by the A16 chip, the iPad boasts an 11” Liquid Retina display and a 12MP wide-back camera capable of recording 4K video. It supports the Apple Pencil and physical keyboards, which are sold separately. For those who don’t need cellular connectivity, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi only version of the iPad A16 for £310 (down from £329), but it lacks internet access without WiFi.

For budget-conscious shoppers, Wowcher is also offering refurbished iPads, including the 5th Generation for £79 and the 9th Generation for £169. These models, however, may not support some of the latest apps and software updates, making them less suitable for users seeking the newest features.

Sky Mobile’s iPad A16 has garnered favorable reviews, with a 4.5-star rating from more than 2,600 Amazon customers. One reviewer praised the tablet for its speed, clear display, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil, making it ideal for everyday tasks, learning, and video consumption. Another user noted its portability and good sound quality. However, some buyers have expressed concerns about the lack of a headphone jack and the quality of sound, while others appreciated the device’s improved performance compared to earlier models.