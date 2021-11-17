Sky mobile and broadband are offering significant Black Friday discounts, including 50% off data contracts.

Prior to this year’s Black Friday event, Sky has offered some discount deals on mobile and broadband.

If you’re considering about moving broadband providers or acquiring a new contract or SIM-only plan for your phone, Black Friday deals are a great time to do it.

While Black Friday isn’t until November 26th, a number of shops are already giving deals and discounts in order to compete with their competitors.

Sky is the latest company to deliver deals ahead of schedule, promising huge savings.

Customers can save 50% on Sky Mobile’s 60GB plan with any phone and get Sky Broadband for just £25 per month with the Black Friday Fibre Special.

Black Friday discounts from Sky Mobile

Their Black Friday promotion includes a 50% discount on Sky’s 60GB plan with any phone, including the new iPhone 13 and Samsung S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phone, for example, can be purchased for £588 less with the deal. The package includes 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, and a variety of colors for £39 per month.

The £39 a month price includes a 60GB data SIM with unlimited calls and texts; the SIM was originally £30 but is now £15 as part of the Black Friday promotion.

Users can also receive an additional £150 when they trade in their old phone with Sky.

When you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G/S21+ 5G/S21 Ultra 5G between October 1st and December 31st, 2021, you can get an extra £150 when you trade in any smartphone.

This offer applies to a variety of phones, not only the Samsung Galaxy.

With the 60GB plan, you can save £540 on the Apple iPhone 13, which comes with 128GB of storage, 5G support, and unlimited calls and minutes on the data plan for just £27 a month – learn more here.

Furthermore, Sky customers may access 8GB of data for £8 per month with their SIM-only plan.

These cellphone offers are valid till November 29th.

Sky’s Fibre Special on Black Friday

Sky has a wonderful bargain if you're thinking about transferring or upgrading your broadband.