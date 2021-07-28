Sky internet problems and outages: current issues and outages around the UK

Over the last two hours, Sky subscribers have experienced issues with their internet connection.

An internet outage across the UK began about 6.30 a.m. today, according to Downdetector.

London, Islington, Birmingham, Norwich, Beckton, Nottingham, Wandsworth, Bristol, and Glasgow among the most affected areas.

While internet access was the most commonly reported issue, some people also complained about a poor TV signal.

Sky has yet to make a statement on the matter.

