Sky Brown, a skateboarder, has become Team GB’s youngest ever summer Olympic medalist.

Sky Brown, who is only 13 years and 28 days old, has been Great Britain’s youngest ever summer Olympic medal winner.

After crashing in her first two attempts, the teenager took bronze in the women’s park skateboarding final at the Ariake Urban Arena in Tokyo with a score of 56.47 on her third and final run.

Brown has previously shattered Margery Hinton’s 93-year-old record as the youngest British athlete to compete in a summer Games.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki won gold and silver, respectively, with the 12-year-old Hiraki being the country’s youngest Olympic medalist in 85 years.

Misugu Okamoto, the favorite, stumbled on her penultimate run and finished fourth.