Sky Brown, 13, becomes the youngest ever medalist for Team GB.

Sky Brown, who won bronze in the skateboarding event last night, became not just Team GB’s youngest ever Olympian, but also its youngest ever medalist.

After falling twice in her first two runs, the 13-year-old needed something exceptional in her third run to make the podium, and she delivered with a 56.34.

Brown, a Japanese native, qualified first for the heats with a score of 57.4.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. It’s like though I’m in a dream. I was hoping to get it on the first or second attempt.

“I was a little scared, but I’m glad to be here, and all I wanted to do was land my trick.” It didn’t matter to me where I ended up.

“I sincerely hope I have influenced some young women. People seem to believe they are too young to participate, or that they are incapable of doing so.

“However, if you believe in yourself, anything is possible. I had faith in myself, and here I am.”

Brown is the youngest medallist since Margery Hinton, who won a medal at the age of 13 years and 43 days in 1923.

Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki helped Japan win gold and silver.

Bombette Martin, a 15-year-old skateboarder from Team GB, did not make the final.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” she remarked.

“I absolutely want to do it again in Paris; qualifying for two Olympic Games by the time I’m 18 would be awesome.

“The level was insane; hopefully I’ll be able to tackle it again in the future.”