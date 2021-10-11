Skullbreaker, hit-and-run killer, and sexual deviant are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 22 people who have been arrested in Merseyside in the last week for offences related to the county.

A hit-and-run driver who killed a beloved NHS worker and a risky driver who killed a former headteacher had to be sentenced by judges.

Another judge dealt with a thief who threatened two women in a car park lift with an imitation firearm.

A man who used a hammer to break a woman’s skull and a man who struck a woman 11 times and hit her head on a kerb were both charged in court.

Drug traffickers ranging from EncroChat users who discreetly moved numerous kilos of their product to those working the streets at the bottom of the food chain were arrested.

Meanwhile, a “sexual deviant” who electronically propositioned a “13-year-old boy” and an ex-boyfriend who sent his former partner a dog sex video were among the unsettling incidents.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Miller, Mark

When a lady stormed his garden armed with a knife, Mark Miller allegedly shattered her skull with a hammer.

On February 20 this year, the 54-year-old alleged he acted in “extreme self-defence,” grabbing the hammer and hitting the woman as she approached through a gap in a fence between their two gardens, armed with a knife.

A week later, the victim was admitted to the hospital with ten injuries, including at least five skull fractures, a brain bleed, bruising, swelling, numbness down one side of her face, and a stab wound in her side.

Miller admitted to beating the woman with the hammer two or three times, but told the jury he wasn’t responsible for all of her injuries. Miller claimed the woman was a debt enforcer.

After a trial in September, Miller, of Fenwick Lane, Halton Lodge, Runcorn, was found not guilty of injuring with intent but convicted of simple wounding.

He had been convicted of five previous offenses totaling 12 counts, including assault inflicting actual bodily harm to a former girlfriend.

Miller was sentenced to four years in prison.

Kevin Bowden (Kevin Bowden)

Kevin Bowden left a nan with a damaged wrist and a head injury.

When Barbara Gahan, 71, grabbed him during a fight, he “shrugged” it off. “The summary has come to an end.”