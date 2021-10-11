Skeptical critics The plans for more youth-friendly features on Facebook will be successful.

According to the Associated Press, some are doubting if Facebook’s new features aimed at helping youngsters cut down on screen time or avoid stuff that could affect their well-being will be helpful. The planned adjustments follow last week’s damning testimony from a former Facebook data scientist, who said that, among other things, the company’s platforms are harmful to minors.

According to the Associated Press, one of the new features will encourage teen Instagram users to take a break from the app after a long period of time, while another would “nudge” teens who are viewing stuff that may be hazardous to their well-being to look at something else. Parents of teenagers will be able to use new optional control features on Facebook to monitor their children’s online behavior.

The parental oversight option, according to Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a children and media marketing industry watchdog, would likely be ineffective because many teen users create secret accounts. He also questioned the nudging feature’s effectiveness, stating that the corporation would need to provide more information and study on how it would be implemented efficiently.

“There are compelling reasons to be wary,” Golin said, adding that regulators should limit the company’s algorithmic power.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, announced the new controls on Sunday, appearing on CNN’s State of the Union and ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, where he was grilled about Facebook’s use of algorithms and its role in spreading harmful misinformation ahead of the January 6 Capitol riots.

On State of the Union Sunday, Clegg told Dana Bash, “We are always iterating in order to better our products.” “We can’t make everyone’s life perfect with a wave of the wand. What we can do is improve our goods to make them as safe and fun to use as possible.” Clegg stated that Facebook has spent $13 billion in recent years to ensure the platform’s security, and that the corporation employs 40,000 workers. This is a condensed version of the information.