Skeletons with urns on their heads discovered 6,000 years ago in Transylvania.

Romanian archaeologists recently discovered urns on the heads and feet of bodies buried in a 6,000-year-old Transylvanian burial. The urns, together with other discoveries unearthed at the burial site, give scientists a better understanding of the region’s early occupants.

The excavation took done ahead of a construction project in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania’s historic capital, according to Live Science. Researchers discovered evidence of two independent settlements at the site: one from the Neolithic period and another from the Celtic period, thousands of years later.

Transylvania is an area with a wide range of cultural influences. The region had “no true national identity” for many years, according to the Telegraph in 2019. While many people associate the vampire-infested region with Romania, courtesy to Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula, Transylvania did not always belong to the country.

According to Britannica, the territory belonged to Hungry for a time in the 1800s. When Austria-Hungary was defeated in World War I, however, the Romanian inhabitants of Transylvania “declared the region unified with Romania.” The Treaty of Trianon cemented the alliance in 1920, although Hungary reclaimed two-fifths of the city during World War II.

The entire region was handed to Romania once more in 1947.

Of course, the region’s history is significantly more complicated, and many various cultures have resided there throughout the years. According to Britannica, seven historically Saxon (German) towns in the region with well-preserved medieval churches were added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites between 1993 and 1999.

With such a rich history, it’s maybe not unexpected that ruins of two distinct settlements can be found in the same location.

The urns were discovered buried with the Neolithic bones, according to Live Science. Despite the fact that archaeologists were unable to determine the contents of the urns, it is thought that they contained food for the dead to eat in the afterlife.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, archaeologists discovered a cow skull, ceramic fragments, and a food storage pit at the burial site. According to Live Science, evidence of timber walls uncovered at the site, which were likely used to fortify homes, indicate that the Neolithic settlement was “quite complex.”

“Through such excavations, their tale must be conveyed, disclosed. We can learn more about them by knowing more about them. This is a condensed version of the information.