Sixty-two percent of older Americans used telehealth during the pandemic, but there are still concerns.

According to a new poll, 62% of U.S. adults over 50 have utilized some sort of telehealth during the epidemic, while many still have worries about privacy, being able to use the necessary technology, and receiving the right level of treatment.

A majority of individuals indicated they started utilizing telehealth in some manner to prevent potential exposure to COVID in a study of 1,000 adults conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, with around 25% calling it a “significant cause.”

As the pandemic progressed in 2020, doctors and hospitals were forced to curtail or shut nonessential visits, and some patients have continued to use remote services as COVID has been seen with different levels of concern in 2021.

Video and phone calls, as well as basic text messages and email interactions with medical professionals, are all examples of remote services.

Most people who utilized telehealth services were satisfied with them, according to the poll, and about 60% indicated they were “at least somewhat likely” to seek comparable care once the pandemic ended.

However, over two-thirds of those polled expressed some anxiety about not obtaining as effective care as they would if they met with their doctor in person.

Many people also expressed concerns about privacy and not having a personal contact with their doctor, a concern that is especially widespread among those over 65. The ability to have or effectively use the technology required to electronically meet with their doctors was also a problem for that older age group.

According to the report, comfort levels with remote care can differ depending on criteria such as age, income level, and race.

Telehealth was most commonly utilized by patients for prescription consultations, non-urgent health problems, wellness checks, or to continue with continuing care for a chronic condition such as diabetes.

The most popular reasons respondents chose telehealth were the simplicity of scheduling an appointment or meeting with a specific clinician, as well as the ability to receive a quick response. A third of those polled claimed each was a major issue, while another third said they were minor.

