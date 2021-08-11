Sixth formers in St Helens are celebrating A-level results after a student was accepted to Cambridge.

Some incredible success tales emerged from A-Level students in St Helens on a results day unlike any other.

A number of students, joined by parents and staff, arrived at Rainhill High Sixth Form in Rainhill to receive their results in person.

The celebrations looked quite different last year, when collections were staggered and parents were unable to visit the sixth form because to Covid-19.

Exams were once again canceled this summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the education sector for the past 18 months.

Teachers were only allowed to mark children on what had been taught, based on a “range of evidence” that included mock exams, assignments, and in-class testing, after months of school and college closures due to Covid-19.

Rainhill High, on the other hand, was as lively as ever, with students excited to return and receive their hard-won results.

Carys Myers has been accepted to the University of Cambridge to study Human, Social, and Political Sciences after receiving A*s in Politics, Sociology, and Art Photography.

Carys told The Washington Newsday, “I applied for early entry and from then on I wanted to attend to Cambridge.”

“I was worried because if I didn’t get in, I’d have to go to my insurance, which was OK because I liked my insurance and had a nice option, but I also felt like I had a hint about my grades.

“It’s been a different year, getting comments from professors and having to email them and all that,” she says. I still have time at home to revise, so that’s what I did.”

Dad is overjoyed. According to Steve, who told The Washington Newsday that the whole family working from home has been “tough” at times, Carys continues to work hard and arrange her studying time.

He stated, "She's always been fairly excellent at studying," but "it's certainly been different over the previous 12, 18 months." The school has performed admirably and made a substantial contribution."