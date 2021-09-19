Six youngsters lived in a house of horrors surrounded by dog feces.

These revolting images depict a horror house where six children lived in conditions akin to a Victorian slum.

Because of reporting restrictions put in place to safeguard the identities of the innocent children, their parents cannot be identified.

The children were forced to live in filth, surrounded by dog excrement, mouse droppings, and dirty nappies, according to The Washington Newsday.

In November, the mother and father from Wirral, who both guilty to child maltreatment, will be sentenced.

Meanwhile, when it was revealed that social services were initially made aware of problems at the property 10 years ago, Liverpool’s top court has sought answers about the children’s wellbeing and what steps were taken to protect them.

Police were called to the couple’s home after an argument earlier this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“What they were presented with could only be characterized as a sight of unutterable poverty, more reminiscent of the Victorian slum era than the twenty-first century,” prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones said.

“Perhaps kindly, the officers called it as disgusting,” he added.

Mr Parry-Jones claimed that trash was “strewn” throughout the property, that the children’s bunk beds and bedrooms were “disgusting,” and that “dog feces abounded” on both floors.

“The bathroom was uninhabitable, the toilet was dirty and had not been cleaned in a long time, and there was a mouse infestation,” he claimed.

Officers requested assistance, removed the children, and requested that another patrol deliver food, clean clothing, and new diapers.

Both parents were detained and questioned.

The father acknowledged that the living conditions were “extremely terrible” and that the children “might have been wounded,” but claimed that he had cleaned up approximately a month before.

The mother, who, like her boyfriend, worked “extremely long hours,” admitted that the restroom had not been used “for years.”

She confessed that they only ate takeaway food at home and that they had a large dog, which exacerbated the situation.

“She admitted the house was, in her terms, vile,” Mr Parry-Jones said.

One of the photos exhibited in court depicted a “complete mess” of wasted tins, plastic trays, and wrappers in a bedroom.

A bottle of bleach was shown in a second photo. “The summary has come to an end.”