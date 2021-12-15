Six years after the first application, a new Sainsbury’s store is expected to open.

A new Sainsbury’s store is set to open six years after it was initially proposed.

The new supermarket store was first proposed for the Meols Cop retail park in Southport in 2015, but it has faced opposition since then.

The former Homebase property is finally scheduled to become a new Sainsbury’s store and petrol station, just yards from an Aldi, Home Bargains, and Tesco Extra, after being referred to the Secretary of State and a High Court judgement.

According to the inquest, Ava White died from a single knife wound to the neck.

The approval comes with non-negotiable stipulations, the most important of which is that they cannot close their town centre store on St. George’s Place within five years of the opening of their Meols Cop store.

Sainsbury’s was granted planning approval in 2017 to demolish the previous Homebase site at Meols Cop Retail Park and replace it with a 60,000-square-foot shop and gas station.

The application was highly contentious, and it was only accepted after a five-day public hearing, which was called for by John Pugh, a former Southport MP who is now a councillor.

The first investigation cost more than £130,000 to local taxpayers, and the four years spent modifying the plans have resulted in countless hours of work for council staff, adding to the bill.

Despite the approval of the plans, construction did not begin, and in October 2018, Sainsbury’s publicly submitted revised plans for a smaller 50,000 sq ft store on the same location.

A four-pump petrol filling station with a ‘kiosk’ and public recycling facility, additional vehicle parking, landscaping, and accompanying infrastructure improvements are all planned as part of the development (following the demolition of some existing buildings).

Sefton Council’s planning committee voted to submit the plans to the Secretary of State for approval after a 45-minute discussion at a meeting in August.

“We are pleased that a High Court judgement has concluded in favor of planning permission being granted for the building of a Sainsbury’s superstore in Meols Cop, Southport,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.

“The summary concludes with this conclusion to find in favor of the.”