Six years after being threatened with demolition, the’much loved’ baths reopen.

After a six-year “marathon” by community advocates to get the centre restored, a Wirral swimming pools that had been threatened with demolition has reopened to the public.

Birkenhead’s Byrne Avenue Baths closed “unexpectedly” in 2009, and it was once “under threat of demolition.”

The centre opened its doors today during an opening of the restored sports hall, which holds a little-known “hidden baths” beneath its floors, after the formation of a trust and the transfer of the Rock Ferry baths as a communal asset, as well as “a lot of hard work.”

“I’m holding back tears today to see this reopening,” Byrne Avenue Trust CEO Jane Richards told The Washington Newsday at the initiative’s debut.

“It was a much-loved baths and a much-needed facility in the community, and people worked tirelessly to save it.”

“Our goal was always to save, repair, and reopen,” said Jane, who got involved six years ago to help write financing applications and is now the organization’s CEO.

“The building was in a terrible situation, and there’s still a lot of work to be done, but it’s extremely emotional to see it finally open today.”

“Look at it,” Jane, who used to swim in the baths as a teenager, exclaimed. It has so much to offer, and there is nothing like it around here, so it’ll be fantastic.

“It seems like such a fantastic time to see it open because there has been such an amazing team working on it.”

The ceremony drew dozens of people, including local MP Mick Whitley, who were able to witness the main pool, which has yet to be restored and is currently laying empty due to major damage to the glass cover.

In an area that will become the centre’s caf, a ‘Slipper Baths’ room with several of the ancient individual baths that individuals could bathe in is still visible.

The historic laundrette has been converted into a function room, with intentions to use the art deco facility for a variety of community events.

The sports hall was the place to be today.