Six weeks after being hit by a car and suffering horrendous injuries, a ‘kind’ mother dies.

A mother’s family has paid homage to her after she was killed by an automobile.

Katherine West, 59, of Wigan, regrettably died in hospital six weeks after the accident as a result of her injuries.

A report of a fail to stop incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, was received just before 10 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Police discovered a Peugeot 3008 had been involved in the crash with a woman in her 50s after conducting an investigation. The vehicle did not come to a complete stop at the scene.

A 32-year-old guy was detained and released pending further investigation.

Katherine was brought to the hospital when emergency services arrived, however she has since died as a result of her injuries.

Specialist police are assisting Katherine’s family, who described the 59-year-old as “kind, compassionate, and hilarious.”

Her family paid tribute to the mother of three, saying: “Katherine fought every step of the way for six weeks, but her battle came to an end when she received her angel wings owing to the horrendous injuries she sustained.

“We will remember her for her kind, compassionate, humorous, and insanely smart ways for the rest of our lives.

“Even in the end, she had a wicked sense of humour. She was not only a wonderful mother to our three wonderful children, but she was also a loving Nana to all of her lovely grandchildren.

“We will never forget you, and your memory will be carried on by all of us. RIP, our lovely angel. Soar to new heights.” ” Kate and I would want to express our gratitude for everyone’s kind words, love, and support over the last six weeks.

“Especially to our three children’s wonderful friends, without whom things would have been much more difficult for me. Thank you to everyone “..

The investigation into what transpired is still underway, and anyone with information or video footage, especially dash-cam footage, is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4745 or use our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk, referencing incident 3551 from November 5th.

Alternatively, information can be sent anonymously.