Six-week-old puppies were kept in unsanitary conditions under the stairs by a man.

After puppies were discovered under the stairs and dogs were kept in “filthy, cramped circumstances,” a man was barred from possessing animals.

James Joseph Haydon, 23, of Mount Park, Higher Bebington, Wirral, appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 12 for punishment after pleading guilty to two Animal Welfare Act offences (on January 14).

In December 2019 and January 2020, RSPCA officials were dispatched to an address in Higher Bebington after members of the public expressed concern over skinny dogs. Officers left an improvement notice because they were concerned about their weight and living conditions.

Inspector Naomi Norris was called to a local kennels a few weeks later to examine a dog named Freyer who had been handed over by Haydon, according to the court.

“She was really emaciated and had droopy teets that still retained milk,” Naomi added. She appeared to have recently given birth to puppies, and I was anxious for their well-being.

“Two days later, I returned to the residence to follow up on the improvement notice. Haydon yelled from a window, became agitated, and refused to let us see the dogs.”

Naomi and her coworkers joined police on February 5, 2020, as they served a warrant at the address.

“We found four six-week-old puppies in a cabinet beneath the stairs in the hall,” Naomi explained.

“I could see their ribs and spine, and the vet told me they needed to come out right now.

“They were sleeping on a freezing floor with no blankets, lights, or ventilation.

“In the lounge, there was a huge fawn-colored dog in a little cage. He didn’t have any bedding, food, or water, and his cage was far too small.

“Outside, in the garden, there were six huge dogs in two runs. They were all frail, and the runs were clogged with feces.

“The feces was splashing up into the air as the dogs moved around. Although there were upturned buckets, they had no access to water.

“Since the previous time I saw these dogs through the gate in January, they appeared to have deteriorated.”

