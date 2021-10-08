Six vitamins have been associated to a higher risk of death.

According to a medical study, taking daily vitamin supplements may have no health benefits.

The use of vitamin supplements and the effects they may have on your health were investigated in a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

According to the Express, researchers looked at the use of vitamin and mineral supplements in connection to total mortality in 38,772 older women in the Iowa Women’s Health Study.

14 cargo ships are unable to dock in Liverpool.

The Iowa Women’s Health Study was created to look into the links between a variety of host, nutritional, and lifestyle factors and death rates.

In 1986, 1997, and 2004, supplement consumption was self-reported.

The State Health Registry of Iowa and the National Death Index found a total of 15 594 deaths (40.2 percent) between December 31, 2008 and December 31, 2009.

When compared to non-use, multivitamins, vitamin B6, folic acid, iron, magnesium, zinc, and copper were related with an increased risk of total mortality.

Calcium supplementation, on the other hand, was found to be inversely connected to a lower absolute risk of mortality.

“Several regularly used dietary vitamin and mineral supplements may be related with increased total mortality risk in older women,” researchers discovered.

“The strongest link is with supplementary iron. Calcium, contrary to the conclusions of numerous research, is linked to a lower risk.” Several research have confirmed the findings, indicating that there is no apparent health advantage to taking vitamins and supplements.

The results of randomised studies of multivitamin/mineral supplements and individual vitamins/mineral supplements in relation to overall mortality and the incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and ischaemic heart disease, were examined in a review published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The results of large-scale randomised trials demonstrate that taking multivitamin/mineral supplements has no overall effect for the bulk of the population.

Indeed, some studies have linked the use of specific vitamins to an increased risk of cancer.

A varied and balanced diet should provide most people with all of the nutrients they require, while some people may require additional supplements.

Essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and vitamin C are vitamins and minerals that your body requires in modest amounts to function effectively.

Many people opt to take supplements, but many do so in excess. “The summary has come to an end.”