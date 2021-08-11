Six things seen in Liverpool training as £12 million transfer rumors spread and Norwich’s choices grow.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign came to an end on Monday night with a comfortable victory over Osasuna.

The Reds defeated the Spanish side 3-1, with Takumi Minamino scoring first and Roberto Firmino scoring twice.

That victory came just hours after Liverpool was beaten to a 1-1 tie at Anfield by Athletic Bilbao.

All eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp’s side this weekend, as they kick off their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday evening.

And, ahead of the club’s first league match at Carrow Road this weekend, Klopp put his players through their paces at the club’s AXA Training Centre this afternoon, and here are six takeaways.

Lyon have officially registered an interest in Shaqiri, according to The Washington Newsday on Monday night, although they and the Reds have yet to negotiate a deal for the winger.

Shaqiri was left out of both squads for Liverpool’s Spanish double-header at Anfield, as the club sought to avoid injury ahead of a possible move elsewhere.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool and the French club are still “a long way apart” in terms of valuations, with the Reds reportedly demanding roughly £12 million for the former Stoke City star.

The Swiss international, though, was noticeably absent as his team continued to prepare for the new season here.

Liverpool defenders are ready to battle with each other this season, according to Joe Gomez, who stated earlier this week.

Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip all returned to action in preseason after missing big sections of last season’s campaign.

In addition, the Reds signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer in order to strengthen their backline.

Klopp is set to have a selection headache heading into this weekend’s encounter after all four were seen taking part in the training on Wednesday.

However, one centre-back looked to be absent from the practice, as Nat Phillips was not shown in the club’s photos.

Last season, the 24-year-old made a vital contribution to Liverpool’s Champions League campaign and. “The summary has come to an end.”