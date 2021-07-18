Six Team GB Olympic sportsmen have been placed in isolation after being identified as close associates of a Covid passenger.

Six British athletes have been placed in quarantine in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts of a person who tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving in Japan.

At Team GB’s training camp in Yokohama, the six, who are all members of the athletics team as well as two support workers, are currently isolating in their own hotel rooms.

Furthermore, the PA news agency has learned that two members of Staff GB’s HQ team are being held in isolation at the Olympic Village after coming into close contact with another Team GB member who tested positive in Japan, bringing the total number of Team GB members infected to ten.

The British Olympic Association reported that all eight members of the team had tested negative for the virus and that they will continue to follow the instructions of the Games and Japanese government officials. The same is understood to apply in the remaining two circumstances.

“The British Olympic Association can confirm that six athletes and two staff members from the athletics team, who were identified as close contacts of an individual – not from the Team GB delegation – who tested positive for Covid-19 following their inbound flight on 16 July 2021, through no fault of their own,” the BOA said in a statement.

“The group has since begun a period of self-isolation in their rooms at the BOA’s Preparation Camp, in accordance with Tokyo 2020’s Playbook protocols, after this was discovered through Tokyo 2020’s reporting service.

“All of the members of the group tested negative at the airport and continued to test negative until they arrived in the nation. The Team GB medical team, lead by chief medical officer Dr. Niall Elliott, is in charge of them.

“The BOA will continue to use thorough Covid-19 testing processes and mitigation measures, as well as follow all relevant health guidelines from the Japanese government, TOCOG, the IOC, and our local partners.”

The announcement is likely to have a negative impact on the team’s preparations, as the majority of the athletes are staying in Yokohama with competitors from other sports including as swimming, boxing, and gymnastics before gradually moving into the Olympic Village ahead of their individual games.

“This is bad news for the athletes and staff, but we totally respect the protocols,” said Mark England, Team GB’s chef de mission.

