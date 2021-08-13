Six people were killed in the Plymouth incident, including a little kid.

On Thursday, shortly after 6 p.m., the event occurred in the city’s Keyham neighborhood.

At the scene, three males and two women were pronounced dead, one of whom was the gunman. Another woman died of her injuries later in the hospital.

The bulk of people killed, according to PlymouthLive, were strangers to the gunman.

One of the victims was a youngster under the age of ten. All of the victims perished as a result of gunshot wounds.

Two more persons were shot and injured, however their injuries were not considered critical.

The incident was not determined to be related to terrorism. The phones, computers, and other evidence from the shooter’s residence will be examined by investigators.

On Thursday evening, witnesses reported hearing gunshots, with one witness claiming to have seen a man “randomly” start firing at individuals in the city’s Keyham neighborhood.

