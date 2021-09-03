Six people have been arrested as armed police raid properties in Dovecot.

A massive police operation in the Dovecot area this evening included armed police, as well as matrix and uniformed officers (September 2).

Officers searched a number of properties, and a National Police Air Service chopper assisted in the operation, which is aimed at reducing severe and organized crime in the area.

During the operation, six guys were apprehended and put into custody.

“We can confirm police are in the Dovecot area this evening, Thursday 2nd September, as part of a pre-planned operation targeting severe and organised crime in the Merseyside area,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The operation included Matrix and uniformed police officers, as well as armed responders and the National Police Air Service chopper.

“Six individuals have been arrested after a number of residences were searched.

“They have been brought into custody and detectives will question them.”

On East Prescot Road, there was a heavy police presence, with officers surrounding one residence and an alleyway.

Police cars, both marked and unmarked, are seen parked in the vicinity for what appears to be a large operation.