Six people are now believed to have died in the Plymouth shootings.

On Thursday evening, witnesses reported hearing gunshots, with one witness claiming to have seen a man “randomly” start firing at individuals in the city’s Keyham neighborhood.

On Thursday, soon after 6 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Biddick Drive.

There were a “lot of fatalities,” according to Devon and Cornwall Police, with several more victims seeking treatment.

According to the police, a critical incident has been declared, the area has been blocked off, and the issue has been “contained.”

The event, according to local MP Johnny Mercer, is “not terror connected.”

“First, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three, probably four to begin with,” one witness, Sharron, who lives near Biddick Drive, told the BBC.

“This was when the shooter burst in a door and began shooting at random… He bolted from the home, shooting as he went, and then proceeded to open fire on a couple persons in the Linear Park up the drive.”

According to the BBC, Robert Pinkerton “walked around the corner” and “bumped into a man with a shotgun.”

“Police were alerted to a severe weapons incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham district of Plymouth, at around 6.10pm today,” Devon and Cornwall Police stated. Officers and ambulance personnel were present.

“Police have cordoned off the area and feel the situation is under control. Please avoid the area because there are road closures in place.

“We are requesting that the public refrain from speculating or sharing images of the situation on social media or elsewhere.”

“The event is not terror-related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth,” Mr Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, tweeted.

“Keep your cool. More information will be confirmed by the police. Reposting chitchat or gossip is not a good idea; instead, work with them. We have some of the top cops in the country.”

