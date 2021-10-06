Six new McDonald’s menu items are available starting today, including the Double Big Mac.

This week at McDonald’s, six items are being phased out to make way for six new ones, including the reintroduction of the legendary Double Big Mac.

The adjustments go into effect today (Wednesday, October 6), making the supersized burger available for the first time to McDonald’s customers.

The burger, which comes with four patties and all of the standard Big Mac fixings, costs £4.19 on its own, or £5.69 with a medium meal, fries, and drink. You can see our reaction to the Double Big Mac when it first became available in restaurants last year.

Fans were ecstatic when McDonald’s UK announced its return on Twitter last Friday, writing: “CALLING ALL BIG MAC FANS… The Double Big Mac is returning!

“Every restaurant on Wednesday.”

“Yassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss When it’s ready, I’m going to order it on Just Eat.”

“I haven’t had a McDo in a while,” @TweetFlicker added. This has the potential to entice me through the doors.”

Nacho Cheese Wedges, priced at £1.89 or £5.29 for a share box, and Crunchie McFlurry, priced at 99p, are also on the menu as of today. However, mozzarella dippers, the Big Tasty, and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry have been removed from the menu.

McDonald’s has added six new items to its menu. £4.19 for a double Big Mac £5.69 for a double Big Mac medium lunch £1.39 Crunchie McFlurry Mini Crunchie McFlurry – 99p £1.89 Nacho Cheese Wedges Sharebox of Nacho Cheese Wedges – £5.29 McDonald’s is removing six items off its menu. Dippers with Mozzarella Dippers with Mozzarella Box of Shares McFlurry Chocolate Cadbury Cadbury Cadbury Cadbury Cadbury Cadbury Cadbury Cad McFlurry of Cadbury Chocolate Caramel Smokehouse with a Big Tasty BBQ Chicken